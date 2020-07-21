12-year-old found dead at home in Govandi

A 12-year-old boy was found dead in his room on the third floor of his house at Shivaji Nagar in Govandi on Monday.
The boy, a student of Class VI, is the son of a restaurant owner who lived with his parents and elder brother, who studies in Class VIII. The child’s online classes ended at 1 p.m., at which time his elder brother came to take the mobile to attend his own classes. “However, after his classes, the deceased started playing games on the phone,” senior police inspector Kishore Gaikhe, Shivaji Nagar police station, said.
Seeing this, the elder brother complained to his mother, who took away the phone from the boy12-year-old. “The mother scolded the boy for not giving the phone to the elder brother and handed over the phone to the latter. The angered boy then went to his room,” Mr. Gaikhe said.
When the boy’s mother went to check on him after a while, she found him unconscious in his room. He was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital where the doctor declared him dead on arrival.
“We recorded the statement of the boy’s father, who has said that they do not have any grievance against anyone. The body was then sent for a post-mortem examination and the report confirmed that he died due to asphyxiation,” Mr. Gaikhe said.
