12 rescued so far after portion of chawl collapses in Kandivali, NDRF called in

A portion of a chawl in Kandivali came crashing down early on Sunday morning, trapping several residents under the debris. The incident was escalated to a Level II emergency and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had to be called in to assist with the search and rescue operations.

According to Fire Brigade officials, the incident was reported to the Control Room around 5.13 a.m. on Sunday and personnel were rushed to the Deepjyoti Chawl in Laljipada, Kandivali, to respond to the call.

“The first officer to reach the spot reported to the control room that the entire west-side portion of the ground-plus-two structure had collapsed. Firemen broke open a grill on the upper floor and rescued seven people using ladders, while two others had already been rescued and taken to a local hospital by police personnel and civilians,” Chief Fire Officer P.S. Rahangdale said.

NDRF officials said that they were contacted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation around 6.10 p.m. and one team was rushed to the spot from their Andheri base. Search and rescue operations are still under way, with 12 people confirmed rescued as of 11 a.m. Two of them have been admitted to the Oscar Hospital in Kandivali and are being treated for their injuries.