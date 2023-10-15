12 people killed, 23 injured as mini-bus hits container on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

October 15, 2023 08:34 am | Updated 08:34 am IST - Mumbai

At least 12 people were killed and 23 others injured when a speeding mini-bus hit a container in the early hours of October 15 on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, formerly known as Aurangabad, police said.

There were 35 passengers travelling by the private bus, an official said.

The accident took place at around 12:30 a.m. in the Vaijapur area of the expressway in the district, located nearly 350 km from Mumbai, he said.

The bus driver lost control over the wheels. As a result, the bus hit the container from the rear side, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twelve passengers were killed. The deceased include five men, six women and a minor girl, he said.

The official said 23 others received injuries and they were admitted to a government hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT