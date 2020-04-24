12 more cases in Navi Mumbai

Twelve positive cases of COVID-19 were reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Thursday, bringing the total up to 97. Municipal Commissioner Annasaheb Misal said most of those contracting the virus are people who travel to Mumbai for work.

“We are working out a solution to this issue by suggesting guidelines to make living arrangements near their workplace for those working in Mumbai, especially doctors and nurses. On Wednesday, 19 people from an IT firm that provides banking services in MIDC tested positive. Hence, we have now notified all the companies in MIDC to have minimum workforce and ask everyone to work from home. The employees coming to work should be given residential facilities and food on the company premises,” Mr. Misal said.

He also said if a firm plans to employ any new person, two COVID-19 tests of the person should be done before letting them join. “This might be an inconvenience but it is necessary for a safe future,” Mr. Misal said.

The NMMC received 63 reports on Thursday, of which 51 were negative. There are three healthcare workers among those who have tested positive. The first is a 28-year-old resident of Sector 17, Vashi, who works with Somaiya Hospital. She was posted in the COVID-19 ward of the hospital and is being treated there itself.

In another similar case, a 52-year-old nurse from Sector 9, Sanpada, worked at Rajawadi Hospital and is being treated there.

The third healthcare worker to get infected is a 37-year-old doctor who worked at Prince Aly Khan Hospital in Byculla. The resident of Seawoods Sector 50 is being treated at Fortis Hospital in Vashi.

“Apart from the doctors and nurse, all of the remaining nine positive cases are high-risk contacts ,” Mr. Misal said, adding that all areas where positive cases have been found were sanitised, sealed and contained.

No new case in PMC

Meanwhile, the Panvel Municipal Corporation did not report any new case on Thursday. Panvel (rural), however, had one positive case at Sector 25 in Ulwe — a doctor who is the operation head at Terna Hospital in Nerul. “His wife and mother have tested negative for the virus. He said he had treated a few patients at the casualty ward. We would like to appeal to anyone who had visited the casualty ward in the hospital on Monday to get in touch with us or the hospital,” Dattatrey Nawle, sub-divisional officer, Panvel Tehsil, said.