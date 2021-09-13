12 landslide-affected families in Raigad get ‘container homes’

Of the 24 families from Taliye village in Raigad district, who were affected by a landslide, 12 have received ‘container homes’ as temporary accommodation. This followed several attempts by former Collector Nidhi Chaudhari and present Collector Mahendra Kalyankar to make such homes available through corporate social responsibility activity.

Each container has a kitchen, table, and toilet. The district administration provided water connections, and landowners Yogiraj Chaudhari, Sundarabai Mane, Lakmabai Mane and Krishnabai Pande made the land available free of cost to place the containers.

“Another 12 containers will be procured and installed soon. This is a temporary arrangement. Our efforts to make permanent homes are on,” Mr. Kalyankar said.

Around 17 hectares at the base of Taliye are being procured by the administration for the rehabilitation of the affected villagers. “Once the land is available, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority will construct around 270 houses,” Mr. Kalyankar added.

On July 22, following heavy rain, 84 people at Taliye in Mahad tehsil lost their lives in a landslide. While 53 bodies were found on the site, 31 missing persons were declared dead later.