114 new cases in Pune; death toll rises to 420

Pune

08 June 2020 23:46 IST

Closure of grocery, medical stores leads to unrest in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pune district recorded 114 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, pushing its tally to 9,651. The district also recorded five more fatalities, taking its death toll to 420. Authorities said the latest cases were reported from across the district, including Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune Rural.

Unrest prevailed briefly in Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Anandnagar slum cluster, a containment zone, with angry residents complaining of not being able to move out and denied access to essentials. The residents started pelting stones at police personnel, prompting a mild lathi charge.

Authorities relented and permitted the opening of four grocery stores and one medical shop. The authorities had shut down grocery shops and medical stores to prevent mass gatherings after Pimpri-Chinchwad recorded 50 new cases on Sunday. Though over 1,500 food packets are being distributed daily, residents alleged that they had no access to foodgrains.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Dr. Deepak Mhaisekar said there are only 3,178 active ones, and 6,053 patients have been discharged so far, taking the district’s recovery rate to 62.72%.

Dr. Mhaisekar said the total death toll in Pune division — which includes Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur and Pune districts — has risen to 577. Of the 12,418 cases in Pune division, only 4,275 are active cases. “As many as 7,566 patients in these five districts have been discharged, while 245 are critical,” he said.

Solapur district has reported 32 new cases, taking its case load to 1,295, while its death toll still stands at 115 with no fatality being reported in the past 24 hours. Dr. Mhaisekar said, “Of Solapur’s total cases, 514 are active, while 666 patients have been discharged. Satara, however, reported two deaths, taking its death toll to 28. Ten new cases were reported, pushing the district’s tally to 631. Of them, 272 are active, while 331 patients have recovered.”

Kolhapur district reported 15 new cases, pushing its case load to 680. The district’s active cases stand at 245, while 426 patients have recovered from the virus. The district has reported eight deaths so far.

Surge in Sangli

Sangli, which has not been reporting a significant rise in cases, saw a surge of 19 cases on Monday, pushing its tally to 161. Of them, 65 are active, while 90 patients have been discharged so far. The death toll in the district stands at six.