11,000 workers still in camps: MMRDA

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) on Monday said none of the 11,000 labourers working on their projects have migrated, and they continue to live in shelters and camps.

The workers will be paid a subsistence allowance during the lockdown period by their contractors, which will then be reimbursed by the Authority. Joint metropolitan commissioner B.G. Pawar said the quantum of the allowance will be worked out by a committee.

MMRDA said that nearly 5,400 labourers were employed on various Metro projects, while 5,042 workers were on the trans harbour link, and 576 were engaged in other projects. MMRDA will also be contributing roughly ₹17 lakh to the CM’s Relief Fund by deducting a day’s salary from every employee.

Metropolitan commissioner R.A. Rajeev also directed all department heads to assess the impact of the lockdown and reschedule targets for all projects, including system works for system works of Metro.