11,000 more recoveries in Maharashtra

Pune

06 November 2020 00:00 IST

Recovery rate crosses 91%; State records 5,246 new cases; Mumbai reports 841 cases

Maharashtra reported a high number of COVID-19 recoveries yet again, with as many as 11,277 patients being discharged on Thursday. The total recoveries have now risen to 15,51,282, with the State’s recovery rate crossing 91% to reach 91.07%.

A total of 5,246 new cases reported across the State, taking the total case tally to 17,03,444. The number of active cases has now come down to 1,06,519. With 117 deaths, the State’s death toll has reached 44,804.

“Of a total of 92,50,254 laboratory samples tested thus far, 17,03,444 (18.42%) have returned positive, with 65,000 samples being tested across the State in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate. He added that the State’s case fatality rate currently stands at 2.63%.

Pune district reported 552 cases to take its total case tally to 3,36,982, while 12 deaths saw its total death toll climb to 6,990. As per the Pune district administration, the district’s recovery rate is over 94%, with its active cases now standing at 11,400.

Mumbai reported 841 cases to take its tally to 2,61,681, of which 16,116 are active. With 25 fatalities, the city’s death toll rose to 10,377.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported 12 fatalities and more than 250 new cases. Its death toll has now reached 2,000, while the total case tally has crossed the 82,000-mark.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 400 new cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 1,03,600, of which 3,884 are active. Only two deaths were reported. The district’s cumulative death toll now stands at 2,813.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported four deaths, taking its cumulative death toll to 1,439. As many as 275 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 48,619, of which 3,897 are active.

Sangli reported 86 cases and four deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 47,367, of which 2,372 are active. Its death toll has risen to 1,663.

Kolhapur recorded just 51 cases as its total case tally reached 47,647. Its active case tally has reduced drastically to just 258 cases. Five deaths took the total death toll to 1,652.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported a high surge of more than 500 cases as its total case tally reached 96,985, of which just 3,880 are active. With five deaths, the district’s total death toll has now reached 1,597.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported its lowest surge of 31 new cases and just one death as its total case tally reached 53,786. of which only 1,457 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,361.

Dr. Awate informed that currently a total of 13,35,681 people across Maharashtra are in home quarantine, while 11,648 are in institutional quarantine facilities.