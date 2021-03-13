₹110-crore corruption case: HC sets aside ruling discharging govt. officers

Accused helped contractor earn profit

The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court recently quashed a sessions court order discharging four public servants from charges of cheating in an over ₹110-crore corruption case.

A single judge Bench of Justice Rohit Deo was hearing a plea filed by the Maharashtra government against the order passed by the additional sessions judge. The sessions court relied on Section 17A (investigation of offences relatable to recommendations made or decision taken by public servant in discharge of official functions or duties) of the Prevention of Corruption Act while discharging the accused under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Act.

The government had conducted an open inquiry into allegations of irregularities by the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation in execution of work related to the Ghodazari canal.

The probe prima facie found that the four accused abused their office to help the bidder, M/s. Hindustan Construction Company, make wrongful gain at the State exchequer’s expense.

The prosecutor argued that the four accused misused and abused their office with the intention of facilitating the contractor to secure work valued at ₹110,09,39,255 crore, hence it was not necessary to seek the government’s approval.

The court held, “The order [of the sessions court] is manifestly erroneous and liable to be quashed for reasons spelt hereinafter. The expression ‘discharge of his official functions or duties’ reflects the legislative intent that the protection envisaged is not a blanket protection. The legislative intent is certainly not to set the clock back to invalidate investigation or inquiry which is undertaken, much less an investigation that is complete, prior to the coming into force of Section 17A.”

The order read, “The intent is to protect an honest and responsible public servant if the recommendation made, or decision taken is in discharge of his official functions or duties. As a necessary corollary, previous approval is required only if the recommendation made, or decision taken is directly concerned with the official functions or duties of the public servant.”

The Bench has directed the sessions court to decide on the discharge applications afresh.