11-year-old boy run over by BEST bus

Mumbai

04 June 2020 00:15 IST

Father’s bike skidded due to rain

An 11-year-old boy was killed when he came under a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking bus in Kandivali (East). The victim, Ali Aslam Khan, was riding pillion with his father and travelling home to Nalasopara.

According to an officer with the Samata Nagar police, the accident occurred around 5.30 p.m on Tuesday. “They were returning home to Nallasopara from KEM Hospital, where the boy was being treated for an illness. Since it was raining, the bike skidded and the boy fell and came under the bus, which was passing by,” the officer said.

The incident occurred near Sai Dham bus stop on Western Express Highway. The boy was taken to Shatabdi Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

A BEST spokesperson said the bus was on hospital duty and was going to Gorai Depot from JJ Hospital after finishing the day’s shift. The spokesperson said the driver applied the brakes when he saw the bike skid, but couldn’t stop the bus in time.

The boy’s father, Aslam Khan (48), is a labourer. The bus driver, Narendrakumar Kedar (57), has been arrested and charged under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence.