Mumbai

11-year-old boy run over by BEST bus

Father’s bike skidded due to rain

An 11-year-old boy was killed when he came under a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking bus in Kandivali (East). The victim, Ali Aslam Khan, was riding pillion with his father and travelling home to Nalasopara.

According to an officer with the Samata Nagar police, the accident occurred around 5.30 p.m on Tuesday. “They were returning home to Nallasopara from KEM Hospital, where the boy was being treated for an illness. Since it was raining, the bike skidded and the boy fell and came under the bus, which was passing by,” the officer said.

The incident occurred near Sai Dham bus stop on Western Express Highway. The boy was taken to Shatabdi Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

A BEST spokesperson said the bus was on hospital duty and was going to Gorai Depot from JJ Hospital after finishing the day’s shift. The spokesperson said the driver applied the brakes when he saw the bike skid, but couldn’t stop the bus in time.

The boy’s father, Aslam Khan (48), is a labourer. The bus driver, Narendrakumar Kedar (57), has been arrested and charged under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2020 12:17:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/11-year-old-boy-run-over-by-best-bus/article31743457.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY