11 hospitals pay ₹32 lakh for overcharging patients

Navi Mumbai

12 September 2020 23:38 IST

₹12 lakh refunded; ₹20 lakh reduced from bills

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has cracked down on 11 private hospitals in the city for allegedly overcharging patients, and made them pay ₹32 lakh by reducing bills and issuing refunds.

On June 29, the then NMMC chief Annasaheb Misal issued a circular urging people to come forward with complaints against private hospitals overcharging COVID-19 patients. People then started filing complaints through email or personally visiting the NMMC headquarters.

On July 15, Abhijit Bangar took charge as the new commissioner and on August 7 a help desk was set up to receive complaints. Nineteen complaints were filed and seven of them had the required documents. The NMMC then started settling the complaints.

In the last two weeks, ₹12 lakh was refunded to patients and ₹20 lakh was reduced from their bills. He said, “Patients approach us after receiving the bill or paying the bill. On receiving a complaint, our team scrutinises the bill and issues a notice to the hospital if discrepancies are found. Discrepancies are usually found in charges for consumables, oxygen, lab, and rooms. If they exceed the cut-off prescribed by the government, relief is given.”

Mr. Bangar said that the crackdown will send a strong message to hospitals. He said that the NMMC has also started auditing hospital bills and if significant discrepancies are found, severe action, including cancellation of registration, will be considered.

MNS leader Gajanan Kale said the crackdown was a result of the letter the party had sent to the NMMC on September 4, warning of protests if action wasn’t taken against errant hospitals. “We told Mr. Bangar that if the corporation does not take any action within seven days, we will launch a protest. Exactly on the seventh day [September 11], the NMMC wrote to us with the details of the amount refunded and reduced from bills,” Mr. Kale said.

The hospitals that have been issued notices are PKC Hospital in Vashi, MPCT Hospital in Sanpada, MGM Hospital in CBD Belapur, Fortis Hospital in Vashi, Dr. DY Patil Hospital in Nerul , Reliance Hospital in Koparkhairane, Apollo Hospital in CBD-Belapur, Global Health Care in Vashi, Rajpal Hospital in Koparkhairane, Terna Hospital in Nerul, and Sunshine Hospital in Nerul.