11 grenades destroyed in Diaghar

Mumbai: The Thane police on Wednesday morning destroyed 11 of 59 grenades that were seized two years ago. The process was initiated with the assistance of the National Security Guard, which has had a base in Mumbai since the November 26 terror attacks.

“The grenades were found by residents of a village near Diaghar in Mumbra in October 2015, who then alerted us, and we seized them. The bag that were taken into our custody contained 59 live grenades, and forensic tests indicated that they were around 50 years old. Investigations could not unearth the source,” said an officer with the Thane police Crime Branch.

A team of the Shil Diaghar police cordoned off the area up to one kilometre around an open ground in Diaghar, and a four-foot-deep pit was dug, where the grenades were placed. Villagers had already been informed in order to prevent panic.

NSG personnel then placed the grenades, along with explosives, in the pit and covered them with mud, after which they were destroyed by controlled explosions.

Police officers said the remaining grenades will be destroyed in batches over the coming weeks.