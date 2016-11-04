11 arrested over sexual assault of 10-year-old in ashram school

The Buldhana police on Thursday arrested 11 staff members of a government-aided ashram school in Pala village of Khamgaon area over the sexual assault of a 10-year-old student.

The police said 10 officials, including the headmaster, teachers, a lab assistant and a cook, knew that a sweeper at the school was assaulting the student over the past few months, but did not inform the authorities about it.

According to the Buldhana police, the victim revealed the repeated instances of assault to her mother when she visited her home in Jalgaon during the Diwali holidays.

Superintendent of Police Sanjay Baviskar, Jalgaon police, said, “When the victim, who was visibly disturbed, was not eating well her mother asked her if something was wrong. After some cajoling, the victim told her that a sweeper at her school abused her two to three times. She said she had told her teachers about it but was told to forget the matter.”

Meanwhile, a resident of Jalgoan learned about the incident and informed Additional Superintendent of Police Shweta Khedekar, who briefed Mr. Baviskar and a probe was initiated.

The police sent a team to find the victim and convince her family to register an FIR. On Tuesday, a case was registered and investigations were initiated.

The police have arrested sweeper Ittusingh Pawar, headmaster Digambar Kharat, Superintendent-cum-rector Narayan Ambhore, lab assistant Swapnil Lakhe, cook Deepak Kokre, teachers Lalita Vajire, Mantha Kokre and Shewanta Raut, president of the private trust that runs the school, Gajanan Kokre, and trust members, Sanjay and Purushottam Kokre.

Mr. Baviskar said, “The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act [POCSO] clearly states that anyone who has knowledge about a sexual offence against a minor and fails to report it to the authorities is liable for action. We have formed a special team of lady officers headed by Ms. Khedekar to conduct a detailed investigation. The guilty will not be spared.”

The police have booked the accused for rape and abetment under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO. The accused will be produced in a local court on Friday.

Congress spokesperson Nawab Malik on Thursday demanded girls studying in ashram schools in the State be subjected to medical examination, and the Chief Minister take moral responsibility for the incident. He also demanded the sacking of Tribal Development Minister Vishnu Sawra and Women and Children Welfare Minister Pankaja Munde.

(With inputs from Alok Deshpande)