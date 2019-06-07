10th edition of Kashish queer film festival to begin in city on June 12

In its 10th year, the Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival will be screening virtual reality films for the first time.

“We want to change the belief that LGBTQI+ community is just about sex and sexuality. Virtual reality is a cutting-edge idea of providing an immersing experience to viewers. We want the audience at Kashish to enjoy the films as if they are a part of it. In India, MAMI has worked with VR films, but Kashish will be the first to show LGBT films through virtual reality mode,” Sridhar Rangayan, festival director, said.

According to organisers, the festival has received 700 film submissions, of which 160 films have been selected to be screened over five days — from June 12 to 16 — at two venues: Liberty Carnival Cinemas and Metro INOX Cinemas. With Sweden as the country in focus, there will be 31 Indian films screened while as many as 50 films will be in competition vying for cash prizes totalling ₹3.5 lakh.

The jury this year has been divided into three categories. There’s the student jury, comprising actor and director Somnath Sen and screenwriter Jyoti Kapoor, while the documentary section will be judged by director Ranjan Das, and lastly, the narrative jury will include actor Kitu Gidwani and director Neeraj Ghaywan. As part of the festival’s non-cinematic features, Swedish musician and activist Petter Wallenberg’s music album Rainbow Riots will be launched on the first day of the festival.

The organisers on Thursday said that the upcoming edition will celebrate the decriminalisation of homosexuality (Section 377) by the Supreme Court of India in August 2018, while highlighting the various challenges that lay ahead for the community.

Meanwhile, a special magazine titled Rainbow Reflections, which captures writings on Indian LGBT cinema, with contributions from personalities such as Khalid Mohammed and Nandita Das, was also released.