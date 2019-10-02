109 tonnes plastic waste found at Western Railway stations

Nearly 109 tonnes of plastic waste was collected during a fortnight-long cleanliness drive carried out by the Western Railway (WR) at its stations, it said on Tuesday.

As part of the nationwide Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, both the Central Railway and the WR carried out the campaign at stations coming under their respective jurisdictions from September 16.

“During the drive, over 109 tonnes of plastic waste was collected at stations. A total of 3,926 passengers were penalised and fines worth ₹7,59,780 were collected for littering,” the WR said in a statement.

A total of 15,831 trees were planted across 51 stations during the drive and 4,535 posters and banners put up to spread awareness of cleanliness and the plastic ban.

NGOs, self-help groups and local organisations donated 1,264 waste bins.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway said around 10.16 lakh people took part in activities like cleaning, planting trees and spreading awareness of the ban on single-use plastics.