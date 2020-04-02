108 residents moved from Worli Koliwada

With 12 COVID-19 cases being reported in Worli Koliwada, including one death, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday moved 108 people from the colony to Poddar Hospital to quarantine them and place them under observation. They are all asymptomatic.

Former Worli MLA Sachin Ahir said, “They are close contacts of the patients. Since many houses in the Koliwada are small and do not have individual toilets, chances of them coming in contact were high. That is why, we separated them from the rest as a precautionary measure.”

The BMC has also placed five to six families from a slum in Ghatkopar’s Pant Nagar area under quarantine after the area reported one confirmed patient. Ghatkopar has reported 11 cases and one death so far. The families have been moved to an educational institute nearby.

Parts of Dosti Enclave in Wadala have been sealed after two cases were reported. Similarly, portions of Kandivali’s Lokhandwala have been sealed after it reported two cases. Kalina’s Jambhlipada has also been sealed.

The BMC has already identified 146 containment zones in the city. The zone consists of the house of the patient or epicentre, a cluster, and a buffer zone.

The zones are shut down, residents screened for symptoms, and disinfection drives conducted.