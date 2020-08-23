10,441 new cases take Maharashtra tally past 6.80 lakh

258 more deaths push toll to 22,253

Maharashtra reported a spike of 10,441 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its total case tally to 6,82,383. The State also recorded 258 more deaths, pushing its total toll to 22,253.

The State had reported an average spike of more than 14,000 cases for three consecutive days, but in the past 24 hours, just 50,000 samples were tested as opposed to the daily average of 70,000 samples. As many as 8,157 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the total recoveries to 4,88,271, while the active cases, which stood below the 1.50 lakh mark 10 days ago, has now risen to 1,71,542. The State’s recovery rate has risen to 71.55%, while its case fatality rate has reduced to 3.26%.

Pune reported a spike of over 2,500 cases to take its total case load to 1,50,207, while 67 deaths pushed its total toll to 3,741. As per the Pune district administration, the number of active cases has risen to 31,200, with the district’s recovery rate standing at 75.73%. Mumbai reported 1,406 new cases to take its tally to 1,34,228, of which 18,299 are active. With 42 new fatalities, the city’s death toll has climbed to 7,356.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Navi Mumbai reported eight deaths as its toll climbed to 591, while a spike of 348 cases pushed its total case tally to 25,599. Thane reported a surge of 293 cases as its total case load crossed the 43,000 mark, while five more deaths saw its total death toll rise to 1,382.

Nagpur district reported 818 new cases and 22 more deaths, pushing its case tally to 19,668, of which 8,755 are active, and toll to 504. Kolhapur had a spike of 522 cases, taking its total case load to 17,531, of which 6,902 are active. With 13 new deaths, the district’s death toll has gone up to 476. Sangli reported 11 deaths as its total death toll climbed to 297. With 325 fresh cases, the district’s total case tally has reached 8,904 of whom 3,381 are active.

Nashik district in north Maharashtra reported 476 fresh cases as its total tally reached 31,864, of which 10,667 are active. With 12 new deaths, the district’s total death toll has risen to 749. The adjoining district of Jalgaon saw a massive spike of 627 cases, while reporting four new deaths. The district’s total case tally has risen to 22,049, of which 6,411 are active ones, while the death toll has now climbed to 750.

Ahmednagar district reported yet another spike of 497 cases as its total case tally rose to 16,432, of which 3,722 are active. With 12 new deaths, its total death toll has climbed to 227.

“Of a total of 36,16,704 laboratory samples tested so far, 6,82,383 (18.86%) have tested positive. Around 50,000 samples were tested across the State in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate. A total of 12,30,982 people across the State are in home quarantine, while 34,820 are in institutional quarantine facilities.