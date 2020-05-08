10,000 intra-State buses to ferry stranded people

The Transport Department on Thursday issued the standard operating procedure (SOP) to deploy 10,000 State Transport buses to ferry stranded citizens to their hometowns in the State.

Transport Minister Anil Parab said, “Many citizens are stranded in different districts away from their home. We have prepared an SOP on the lines of the one created for transporting migrant workers. We are also creating a portal for stranded citizens to book bus tickets.”

The Transport Department has directed officers at the divisional level to set up a control room to keep people informed about the bus service. The officers have also been asked to form groups of passengers, preferably of 20, based on their destination so that buses can be deployed accordingly.

As per the SOP, the buses will run non-stop, only one passenger will be permitted for every two seats, and it is mandatory to wear masks throughout the journey. Passengers have to carry no objection certificates and identity proof such as Aadhaar cards. Long-distance buses can halt only at authorised stops for passengers to use toilets and have meals and tea.

Relief and Rehabilitation minister Vijay Vadettiwar said on Wednesday that the government would bear the travel expenses. However, Mr. Parab said the government is still discussing the issue. “We will make a final announcement after getting the Chief Minister’s approval,” Mr. Parab said.