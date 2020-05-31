10,000 free COVID-19 tests in Panvel

Metropolis Lab as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative will conduct 10,000 free COVID-19 tests within in Panvel.
Panvel Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh said, “Testing will be done as per protocol. High-risk contacts and people referred by fever clinics will be tested. The incubation period for high-risk contacts is five days. We won’t be testing asymptomatic patients as they might roam around freely if their results return negative.”
The initiative will save the PMC ₹4.5 crore as one COVID-19 test costs ₹4,500 at a government hospital lab.
Another 10,000 tests
A PMC officer said, “The amount saved will be used to conduct another 10,000 COVID-19 tests.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism