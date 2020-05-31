Mumbai

10,000 free COVID-19 tests in Panvel

High-risk contacts, people referred by fever clinics to be tested

Metropolis Lab as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative will conduct 10,000 free COVID-19 tests within in Panvel.

Panvel Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh said, “Testing will be done as per protocol. High-risk contacts and people referred by fever clinics will be tested. The incubation period for high-risk contacts is five days. We won’t be testing asymptomatic patients as they might roam around freely if their results return negative.”

The initiative will save the PMC ₹4.5 crore as one COVID-19 test costs ₹4,500 at a government hospital lab.

Another 10,000 tests

A PMC officer said, “The amount saved will be used to conduct another 10,000 COVID-19 tests.”

