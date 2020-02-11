100 contract workers allege non-payment

Around 100 contract workers, who are employed as coach attendants, staged a demonstration outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Monday.

The workers, who work on trains starting at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, alleged that they had not been paid by the previous contractor for nearly three months and demanded that the Central Railway (CR) deduct the money towards their wages from the security deposit of the former contractor, and pay them.

They also said in the new contract, in addition to distributing linen, workers had to undertake housekeeping duties of the coach and that the new contractor was hence asking them to do two jobs for the same pay.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR, said the new contract was adhering to a railway board policy and had been successfully implemented at other stations. The Railway Protection Force took action against some of the agitators for protesting on a platform of the CSMT.