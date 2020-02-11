Mumbai

100 contract workers allege non-payment

more-in

Around 100 contract workers, who are employed as coach attendants, staged a demonstration outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Monday.

The workers, who work on trains starting at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, alleged that they had not been paid by the previous contractor for nearly three months and demanded that the Central Railway (CR) deduct the money towards their wages from the security deposit of the former contractor, and pay them.

They also said in the new contract, in addition to distributing linen, workers had to undertake housekeeping duties of the coach and that the new contractor was hence asking them to do two jobs for the same pay.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR, said the new contract was adhering to a railway board policy and had been successfully implemented at other stations. The Railway Protection Force took action against some of the agitators for protesting on a platform of the CSMT.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 1:20:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/100-contract-workers-allege-non-payment/article30787005.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY