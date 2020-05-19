100 babies born to COVID-19 positive moms at Nair hospital

On Monday evening, the civic-run Nair hospital delivered a baby boy weighing 2.7 kg. His birth spread cheer in the hospital as it was the 100th baby with a COVID-19 positive mother delivered at the hospital. Doctors said none of the babies has contracted the virus so far.

The hospital, located at Mumbai Central, was converted into an exclusive COVID-19 facility last month. Since then, it has catered not only to pregnant women from the nearby areas, but many other patients transferred from far-off suburbs after they tested positive for COVID-19.

Doctors said utmost care is taken at every step, such as wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) during the delivery and disinfecting areas after every delivery, while also keeping the mothers and babies together.

“We have allowed all COVID-19 mothers to be with the babies and breastfeed them. We are only separating babies who are sick due to prematurity or other reasons,” said Dr. Sushma Malik, head of paediatrics. She said the mothers are asked to maintain strict hand and respiratory hygiene.

New normal

So far, one woman has had triplets, while another has had twins, Dr. Malik said. There was also one stillbirth, while one baby died after a premature birth.

Nair Hospital’s assistant medical officer, Dr. Sarika Chapane, said COVID-19 has become a new normal for them. “We are learning to deal with the virus every day by innovating and plugging the gaps. These babies are a testimony to that,” she said.

This is the city’s second hospital to achieve such a feat. The civic-run Sion hospital reached the 100 mark last week and has now carried out over 140 such deliveries. “We had seven babies testing positive for the virus, but none of them had any symptoms. Three of them have already tested negative,” said Dr. Arun Nayak, head of gynaecology at Sion hospital.

Not infected in womb

He said the babies are tested 24 hours after birth.

“These don’t seem like cases of intrauterine mother-to-child transmission. To establish that, we may have to test the placental tissue and other factors. These infections are most likely due to the contact after birth,” said Dr. Nayak.

He said they try to minimise the spillage as much as possible and the PPEs and face shield protect doctors from splashes of fluids. “To protect the mother and baby, we rigorously disinfect the areas,” he said.

Doctors at both the civic hospitals have closely watched the babies and have not noticed anything peculiar due to their mothers’ COVID-19 status. “The babies are the same as those of non-COVID-19 mothers,” said Dr. Malik.