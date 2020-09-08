10-year-old dies in a chawl collapse in Taloja

Navi Mumbai

08 September 2020 18:33 IST

A 10-year-old girl died after six rooms of a chawl in Pendhar village at Taloja MIDC collapsed at around 8 a.m. on September 8. The girl has been identified as Hina Munna Harijan.

Her 12-year-old brother Santosh, 4-year-old and 3-year-old sisters Ashifa and Anupama respectively, who were also in the chawl with her, have also been reportedly injured in the incident.

The family of six, including the four children, stayed in the chawl. When the incident happened, the parents were away to visit a doctor and hence unhurt.

Advertising

Advertising

According to police, the owner had asked the tenants to vacate the rooms as they were in dilapidated conditions. “This family could not leave as they were in search of another room. The mother of the kids, Lalidevi, had acidity problem and hence they had gone to visit the doctor. They were out to also visit some rooms,” said Taloja police station’s senior Police Inspector Kashinath Chavan.

In the collapse, the a part of a slab first fell on the deceased girl and then the remaining portions fell off. The three other children were admitted to Shree Sai Hospital in Taloja MIDC.

Fire brigade from Panvel Municipal Corporation have reached the spot and are clearing the debris.