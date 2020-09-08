10-year-old dies in a chawl collapse in Taloja

A 10-year-old girl died after six rooms of a chawl in Pendhar village at Taloja MIDC collapsed at around 8 a.m. on September 8. The girl has been identified as Hina Munna Harijan.
Her 12-year-old brother Santosh, 4-year-old and 3-year-old sisters Ashifa and Anupama respectively, who were also in the chawl with her, have also been reportedly injured in the incident.
The family of six, including the four children, stayed in the chawl. When the incident happened, the parents were away to visit a doctor and hence unhurt.
According to police, the owner had asked the tenants to vacate the rooms as they were in dilapidated conditions. “This family could not leave as they were in search of another room. The mother of the kids, Lalidevi, had acidity problem and hence they had gone to visit the doctor. They were out to also visit some rooms,” said Taloja police station’s senior Police Inspector Kashinath Chavan.
In the collapse, the a part of a slab first fell on the deceased girl and then the remaining portions fell off. The three other children were admitted to Shree Sai Hospital in Taloja MIDC.
Fire brigade from Panvel Municipal Corporation have reached the spot and are clearing the debris.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath