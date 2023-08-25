10-year-old boy makes hoax call of a bomb at Mumbai’s international airport

August 25, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - Mumbai

The Mumbai Police on Friday that they received a threat call about a bomb being planted in a plane at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. However, after verification, the police found that it was a hoax call by a 10-year-old boy.

“The incident took place on Thursday. An official of the Mumbai police’s main control room received a call on its 112 emergency helpline, in which the caller said there was a bomb in a plane at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport,” the police official said. “

He added, “The police tracked the phone number and found that the call was made from Satara district by a 10-year-old boy. After verification, it was confirmed that it was a hoax call,” he said.

The police found that the boy is suffering from some serious medical issues and has been undergoing treatment. The official said, “No case was registered by the police and the boy was warned against indulging in such activities in future, The police also advised his father to be more alert and careful.”

The Mumbai Police stepped up security in and around the domestic and international airport.