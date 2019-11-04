10 plots reserved for Christian cemeteries in Thane: RTI data

At a time when lack of burial space has become a major concern for the Christian community in Thane, a Right to Information (RTI) query has revealed that at least 10 plots reserved for cemeteries have not been allotted to them.

The query filed by Melwyn Fernandes, a member of the Association of Concerned Catholics, shows the plots reserved at Kalwa, Kopari, Navpada, Dawale, and Daighar under the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

“Even we were unaware that there are so many plots reserved for Christian cemeteries. We will now pursue the authorities for allotment,” Mr. Fernandes said.

He said Thane has only three burial grounds. While the two near the church premises are only for the parishioners, a common cemetery near Teen petrol pump allows all Christians. “In 2011, Thane’s Christian population was nearly 1.82 lakh. It must have doubled now but the burial space has not increased.”

Mr. Fernandes said the Teen petrol pump cemetery sees five burials on an average in a week while the burial grounds near the two churches have one or two burials each in a week.

A TMC official said a large plot of 27 acres has been allotted in Bhayander Pada on Ghodbunder Road for burials of several communities, including the Christians. “The landscaping work is on and it will soon be opened. Another large plot has been allotted in Mumbra which will also serve for multiple communities,” the official said, adding with these two plots the problem will be taken care of.

Community members however said Mumbra is very far and the one at Ghodbunder Road will take a lot of time to be ready.

In March, the desperation for a burial ground had taken an ugly turn in Thane when a few community members carried out a burial in an open plot without permissions. While the members were arrested, the burial upset local residents who did not like the community members pushing for a burial space in such a manner.