10 more trains to U.P. soon, claims Fadnavis

CM has assured safe passage for migrant workers, says Sharad Pawar

A day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray assured that he is in talks with the Union government and several State governments for the safe passage of migrant labourers from Maharashtra, Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis claimed he had spoken with Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal after which 10 trains will leave for Uttar Pradesh from Mumbai.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar tweeted that he held a telephonic conversation with Mr. Thackeray and Mr. Goyal on the issue of migrant workers. “The CM of Maharashtra has assured me of arrangements for the transportation of these workers wanting to go back to their home states. State Transport buses will be used for their travel. The Union Railway Minister has also assured of arrangements of travel by trains for the same,” tweeted Mr. Pawar.

The flurry of exchanges comes a day after 16 migrant workers died after being run over by a goods train in Aurangabad district.

Mr. Fadnavis claimed that after his conversation with Mr. Goyal, the minister spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “Railways will run 10 trains to Uttar Pradesh from Mumbai. I request all workers to get themselves registered and travel by train. Do not go walking,” he said.

Even though several trains have left from Maharashtra to different States, the government had not started any train from Mumbai due to rising COVID-19 cases within the city limits. The State government has however begun the process of registering the stranded migrant workers. Principal Secretary with the CM’s Office, Bhushan Gagrani, had informed few days back that the registration will ensure smooth operations when the train service starts.

