10, including Filipino, kept under isolation

Ten people, including a Filipino, were placed under isolation due to suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus in three hospitals across the State.

While four were admitted in Mumbai, three each were admitted in Pune and Sangli. Their samples have been sent for testing and reports are awaited.

State health officials said the man from the Philippines is a crew member of MV Boudica. He was referred by the Port Health Officer to Kasturba Hospital after he developed mild respiratory symptoms. The cruise was carrying 824 people, including 324 crew members. “Nobody from this ship is an Indian citizen and all travellers except for the Philippines national are asymptomatic,” health officials said.

Anticipating a surge in admissions, isolations wards have been set up in all district hospitals and government medical colleges ,with the availability of 361 beds across the State.

Till Saturday, 34,283 travellers were screened at the international airport, of which 193 were from Maharashtra. So far, 60 patients have been placed under isolation and 50 of them have tested negative for the virus.