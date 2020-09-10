10-day Janata curfew in Sangli, Kolhapur districts from Friday

Pune

10 September 2020 00:06 IST

Kolhapur seeing average daily rise of 800 COVID-19 cases; surge of 550 cases in Sangli

As COVID-19 cases continue to mount at an alarming rate in western Maharashtra, authorities in Kolhapur and Sangli districts — the new virus hotbeds in the State’s sugar heartland — have appealed to people to observe a 10-day Janata curfew beginning Friday.

After conferring with District Collector Daulat Desai, businessmen and traders affiliated to the Kolhapur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) said they will be observing a complete shutdown from September 11 to 16, in a bid to reduce the spread of the virus.

While the city’s Laxmipuri grain market will remain closed for 10 days to discourage the assembly of traders and customers, industrial units in the urban pockets of Kolhapur will remain functional. Sources said industrial units could not afford to shut down again as they had already observed a strict seven-day lockdown in July.

In Sangli, District Collector Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari has called for a similar 10-day Janata curfew as medical facilities struggle to cope with the alarming rise in cases and deaths. Over the last fortnight, Kolhapur has witnessed an average daily rise of 800 new cases, and Sangli a surge of over 550 cases.

Opinion divided

The call to observe the curfew has divided citizens, the business class and politicians. While expressing concern over the spike in cases, Sambhaji Raje, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajya Sabha MP from Kolhapur, said any form of lockdown is not a solution at the moment as it will severely cripple a beleaguered economy. He said, “This call for a curfew is not a viable solution. The economy is already in the doldrums. Instead, the focus must be on bolstering the medical infrastructure of these districts.” Mr. Raje said the Maharashtra government should set up a jumbo COVID-19 facility in Kolhapur on the lines of the ones in Mumbai and Pune.

In Sangli, a number of traders associations have urged the district administration to impose a lockdown instead of merely appealing to the public to observe a curfew. “Given the violation of COVID-19 regulations by several citizens, we seek a complete shutdown in the district to break the virus chain,” said a trader. Traders at Sangli market yard have opposed the call for a Janata curfew, stating it would adversely affect their business.

Kolhapur has reported nearly 30,000 COVID-19 cases, of which around 10,000 are active. The district has also recorded more than 800 deaths so far. Sangli’s case tally has exceeded 21,000, of which nearly 9,000 are active. Over 600 deaths have also been reported till date.

Three-pronged strategy

In Pune, the first district in the country to cross more than two lakh reported cases, authorities have devised an elaborate containment plan in 69 villages. The three-pronged strategy is designed for increased surveillance and early detection of cases in rural areas, which has seen a big surge in cases.

“Aanganwadi and ASHA workers as well as teachers constitute the ground force of this strategy. Around 100 teams will be doing door-to-door surveys in the most-affected villages in the first part of this containment plan using pulse oximeters and thermal guns,” said Ayush Prasad, CEO, Pune Zilla Parishad. He said 15,000 people were screened on Tuesday in Junnar taluk.

“More than 1,000 suspected cases were screened today at Manchar, of which 209 tested positive,” he said.

Suspected cases are to be referred to screening centres, where doctors will test them for COVID-19 using rapid antigen kits. As per their symptoms, patients will be admitted to COVID-19 care centres or hospitals.