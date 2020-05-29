Mumbai

10 BMC engineers get notices for not desilting minor nullahs

Getting ready for rain: BMC workers clean a nullah as part of monsoon preparedness work on Parsi Panchayat Road in Andheri.

Getting ready for rain: BMC workers clean a nullah as part of monsoon preparedness work on Parsi Panchayat Road in Andheri.   | Photo Credit: Vijay Bate

Less than 5% work complete in D, F North and G North wards with a large number of COVID-19 cases

With the monsoon season not far, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has served notices to 10 engineers for failing to desilt minor nullahs in their respective wards.

Nullahs in the city are periodically desilted to improve their water holding capacity and prevent waterlogging during the monsoon. P. Velrasu, BMC additional municipal commissioner, said, “Progress is satisfactory only in eight to 10 wards. We have issued notices to 10 engineers and written to assistant commissioners of each ward to ensure that desilting is completed by June 7. However, work in major nullahs and the Mithi river is on track to meet the deadline.”

So far, the BMC has managed to desilt 84.63% of major nullahs and 79.51% of the Mithi river’s portion in the city. In the eastern and western suburbs, 72.78% and 95.22% of the work has been completed. However, only 43.68% of desilting work is over in minor nullahs and several of them are situated in containment zones.

This year, pre-monsoon work was affected for nearly 10 days in April owing to the extension of the nationwide lockdown. Though the work was exempted from restrictions, the BMC struggled to carry out desilting with the exodus of migrant workers from the city.

The workers who stayed behind refused to work in containment zones and red zones despite being offered personal protective equipment. Unavailability of trucks and drivers made transporting the silt difficult.

Best, worst performers

So far, S ward has put in an impressive effort by completing 94% of the desilting work, while wards such as D (0%), F North (3.85%), G North (4.35%) have fared poorly. These wards have reported some of the highest cases of COVID-19. Seventeen wards have completed less than 50% of the work.

Prashant Gaikwad, assistant commissioner of D ward, said, “There must be a mistake as desilting has definitely happened. It is certainly not zero.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 29, 2020 12:41:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/10-bmc-engineers-get-notices-for-not-desilting-minor-nullahs/article31699355.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY