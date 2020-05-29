10 BMC engineers get notices for not desilting minor nullahs

With the monsoon season not far, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has served notices to 10 engineers for failing to desilt minor nullahs in their respective wards.

Nullahs in the city are periodically desilted to improve their water holding capacity and prevent waterlogging during the monsoon. P. Velrasu, BMC additional municipal commissioner, said, “Progress is satisfactory only in eight to 10 wards. We have issued notices to 10 engineers and written to assistant commissioners of each ward to ensure that desilting is completed by June 7. However, work in major nullahs and the Mithi river is on track to meet the deadline.”

So far, the BMC has managed to desilt 84.63% of major nullahs and 79.51% of the Mithi river’s portion in the city. In the eastern and western suburbs, 72.78% and 95.22% of the work has been completed. However, only 43.68% of desilting work is over in minor nullahs and several of them are situated in containment zones.

This year, pre-monsoon work was affected for nearly 10 days in April owing to the extension of the nationwide lockdown. Though the work was exempted from restrictions, the BMC struggled to carry out desilting with the exodus of migrant workers from the city.

The workers who stayed behind refused to work in containment zones and red zones despite being offered personal protective equipment. Unavailability of trucks and drivers made transporting the silt difficult.

Best, worst performers

So far, S ward has put in an impressive effort by completing 94% of the desilting work, while wards such as D (0%), F North (3.85%), G North (4.35%) have fared poorly. These wards have reported some of the highest cases of COVID-19. Seventeen wards have completed less than 50% of the work.

Prashant Gaikwad, assistant commissioner of D ward, said, “There must be a mistake as desilting has definitely happened. It is certainly not zero.”