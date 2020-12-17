10 AC local train services to start today

Mumbai

Ten air-conditioned local train services will be operated on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kalyan section here from Thursday, replacing the ordinary suburban services, the Central Railway (CR) said.

This is the first time that CR is introducing AC locals on its main line, where services are operated from the CSMT to Kasara and Khopoli.

The CR was operating AC local trains on its Thane-Vashi/Panvel trans-harbour line before the coronavirus-enforced lockdown came into force in March this year.

Currently, only essential and emergency services staff and those authorised by government are allowed to travel in local trains, which resumed operations in June.

Of the 10 AC local services to resume on Thursday, two will operate between CSMT and Kalyan, four between CSMT and Dombivli, and four between CSMT and Kurla, the CR said in a press release on Wednesday.

The first AC local service on the main line will start from Kurla for CSMT at 5.42 a.m., while the last AC local will depart from CSMT for Kurla at 11.25 p.m., it said.

“These train services will run with air-conditioned rakes from Monday to Saturday and will halt at all stations. Only passengers as permitted by the Ministry of Railways and Maharashtra government will be allowed to travel,” CR’s chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.

Before the lockdown, the CR used to operate 1,774 suburban services on its main line, harbour line (CSMT to Panvel), trans-harbour line (Thane-Vashi/Panvel) and fourth corridor between Belapur and Kharkopar.