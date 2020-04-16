1 tests positive in Navi Mumbai

A 25-year-old nurse under in Navi Mumbai tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the city up to 52. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation received 48 test reports on Wednesday, of which one was positive.
The nurse worked at a private hospital in Sector 4, Airoli, where the 42-year-old banker, who tested positive on Sunday, was admitted. Sector 4 has been contained and all further contacts of the nurse are being tested. There are now 16 containment zones in Navi Mumbai.
Of the total 461 people tested, 298 were negative and reports of 111 are pending. Eighteen patients have recovered while four died.
Meanwhile, the Panvel Municipal Corporation did not report any new case.
