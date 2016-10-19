“Declaring Pak. ‘terrorist state’ not right”

Social activist Medha Patkar on Tuesday said declaring Pakistan a ‘terrorist state’ was creating a rift between the neighbours.

Addressing the media, Ms. Patkar said the government and the Prime Minister were strengthening its trade ties, but have been ignoring dialogue with its neighbours.

She said the Prime Minister’s decision to boycott the SAARC summit, and the recent ban on Pakistani artistes performing in India were not in favour of the nation.

Ms. Patkar said, “Declaring Pakistan a terrorist state after the surgical strikes, to which even the Chinese President [Xi Jinping] has disagreed at the BRICS Summit, and the Centre’s stand on the issue, which is creating a rift instead of developing and strengthening relationship with the neighbouring countries... we do not agree with this.”

She also said that the reaction to the September 18 terror attack on the army basecamp in Uri was pushing the nation towards a war-like situation. On multi-national conferences like BRICS and SAARC, Ms. Patkar said crores of rupees were spent on them, but they failed to address basic issues faced by common people. Ms. Patkar also accused the government of playing politics over religion. She claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah’s “recent comments” have taken a turn in that direction.

On the State-wide agitation led by members of the Maratha community in the State, Ms. Patkar said: “It is not a law going against any incident of persecution, which is also a crime according to the IPC [Indian Penal Code], should not be repealed. But if we want change we should have a dialogue with the authorities, members of the Dalit community, and those behind the rallies.

“However, the situation does not seem like that, and even the progressive organisations and alliances have their lips sealed over the issue.”