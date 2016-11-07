‘Selfie GR’ is against RTE, say critics

The Maharashtra government’s resolution (GR), in which teachers were asked to click selfies with students, has stirred another controversy. The provision of introducingshikshan mitras(guest instructor) instead of full-time teachers to teach a language course is a clear violation of the Right to Education Act passed by the Centre, say critics.

According to the second point in the GR, the State government has authorised the appointment ofshikshan mitrasthrough Corporate Social Responsibility or public participation to teach a language course, if an adequate number of teachers are not available or cannot be made available through transfers.

“This is a direct violation of Article 23 and an indirect violation of Article 29.2.f in the RTE,” said Kishor Darak, an independent education researcher.

According to Mr. Darak, Article 23 clearly puts the responsibility for appointing enough teachers on the government by deciding on the minimum qualifications. “How can the government clearly dissociate itself from this responsibility and that too for a subject as important as language? How can the State government remove itself from the ambit of RTE?” asked Mr Darak.

Articler 29.2.f expects the medium of instruction, ‘as far as practicable’ to be in the mother tongue. “RTE defines the education given by a teacher with at least a minimum qualification and training inside a school. What is the logic behind bringing in the concept ofshikshan mitra?” said Mr. Darak.

Teachers’ unions too are up in arms against the GR, claiming this is not the first time the government is doing this. “By issuing a GR on October 7, 2015, the government brought in a new term called ‘guest instructor’ for subjects such as craft, sports and physical education. Now it is the turn of languages,” said Subhash More, Chief Secretary of Shikshak Bharti.

Mr. More called these actions attempts to put an end to government-aided education and bring the majority of teachers into the contract system. “The guest instructor will be paid Rs. 50 per hour. Can you imagine the quality of education? This government either wants free teachers or want slaves who will always be under the threat of being sacked,” said Mr. More.

Kapil Patil, an MLC from the Teachers’ Constituency, said theshikshan mitraconcept was a hand-me-down from the earlier NDA government and was implemented in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. “It is not only against teachers’ interests but harms the entire education sector. The government seems hell bent on destroying the State’s future generation by cutting down on talented teachers in a bid to privatise the sector,” he said.

Teachers’ unions are demanding the government scrap the recent GRs issued by the Education Department, which define terms such as guest instructor orshikshan mitra.

“The cases are pending in court. We have to fight to keep our interests alive,” said Mr. More.