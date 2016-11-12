‘Efforts on to rescue soldier’

Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre has said efforts are on to ensure the safe return of Indian soldier Chandu Chavan, 22, from Pakistan, but the process will take more time.
Mr. Bhamre said, “Though there is an official agreement between India and Pakistan over handing over of jawans, in the current scenario it will take time to get him back.”
“We have communicated with Pakistan government. It is true that relations between the two governments are a bit tense, but we will continue our efforts.”
Earlier, the Pakistani Army had denied that it had captured the jawan, who had inadvertently crossed the Line of Control on September 30. Soon after the news broke, Chavan’s aged grandmother Lila Chindha Patil died of shock. The Army jawan was planning to get married during Diwali. — PTI
