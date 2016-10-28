‘Diwali visit by docs to Palghar is a cruel joke’

Higher Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan’s plan to take 192 doctors to malnutrition-affected tribal hamlets in Palghar district to celebrate Diwali is being criticised as a cruel joke.

A team of doctors is scheduled to visit several hamlets on October 28 in Mokhada tehsil of the district, which has registered a number of malnutrition deaths of tribal children in recent times. The doctors will be accompanied by members of Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram which is affiliated to Rashtriya Swaamsevak Sangh (RSS). After spending the night there, the team will celebrate Diwali with them, following which medical screening of all will be held.

“The decision was taken after the news about deaths of children due to malnutrition. It is to instil confidence among the tribals that State government stands with them firmly and all measures will be taken to protect them,” said an official from the Higher Medical Education department.

However, former Vasai MLA Vivek Pandit has called it a ‘cruel joke’ on the tribals, who are left to die for lack of food. \

“What Diwali celebrations this government is talking about? Tribals are dying due to hunger and lack of facilities in the region and this government sends a team of doctor to celebrate Diwali with them. What kind of confidence building measures are these?” asked Mr. Pandit, whose Shramjeevi Sanghtana has vowed to demonstrate ‘Tribal Diwali’ to the government officials who will be visiting the hamlets. Mr. Pandit said that the government with the help of RSS-affiliated organisations is busy doing ‘events’ for taking and exhibiting ‘photos’.