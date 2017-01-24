‘Budgets must make up for demonetisation losses’

Mumbai: Civil society groups on Monday asked the State government to divert at least 20% of its budget for the next fiscal year towards alleviating losses due to demonetisation. The scrapping of 500- and 1,000-rupee notes, they said, has hit farmers, daily wage labourers and small-scale industries the worst, and has affected healthcare, education and jobs.

Vishwas Utagi, convenor, Trade Unions Joint Action Committee (Maharashtra), said as per their estimate, semi-permanent and contract-based workers have lost jobs across several sectors, roughly totalling 45 lakh.

Agriculture and agro-based industries have suffered too, he said. “Banks store people’s money, so why aren’t they concerned for their welfare? Now, small-scale traders have neither jobs nor money.”

Mr. Utagi’s take on the situation was echoed by most speakers at the press meet, who stressed on the urgency to increase duties levied by the State government, mainly excise duty and taxes, for increase in revenue. At the same time, the State government must divert a considerable amount to social sector needs and offset demonetisation losses, they said.

Budget analyst Ravi Duggal said doubling excise duty on alcohol would bring in an extra ₹15,000 crore for the State government . “As of now, Maharashtra levies only half the duty as Tamil Nadu.”

There were recommendations for education and nutrition sectors too. “The gap between public and private schools in Maharashtra needs to be bridged,” said educationist Simantini Dhuru. “Government school teachers for children aged three to six years are overwhelmed with work and burdened with administrative tasks that are out of their purview. Poor families send their children to private schools instead, which they cannot afford.”

Ms. Dhuru suggested an increase in the State budget for women and child development, which fell in 2016-17 to ₹2,525 crore from ₹3,607 crore in 2015-16. This, she said, would lead to an increase in fund allocation for Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), which covers children aged up to six years and comes under the women and child development ministry. This, in turn, will allow for hiring and training more teachers in government schools, which the Jagnyachya Hakkache Andolan says is a priority.

Suggesting a formula to fix compensation for farmers and workers, Mr. Utagi said a 2% rate of interest on loans for farmers and 4% for small-scale industries must be applied with immediate effect. Improving these sectors must be prioritised to increase employment and for the economy to find its level, he said. “The Central government earns from taxes, so there is a possibility in the surplus budget to wipe out the 6 per cent fiscal deficit,” Mr. Utagi said.