Man robbed at bus stop

P. Kandasamy of Arumuga Goundanoor was robbed of ₹54,750 at the SITRA bus stop on Monday. The police said that an unidentified person picked his pocket and ran away around 10.30 a.m.

Two killed

Two-wheeler rider Chinnaraj (57) of Kinathukadavu, who was injured in an accident on Sunday, died on Monday. The vehicle he was riding collided with another two-wheeler at Veerappangounden Pudur on Sunday. S. Vijayakumar who was riding the motor cycle died on Sunday itself.

Jewellery burgled

Unidentified persons broke into farmer P. Rangaraj’s house in Ambarampalayam on Sunday evening and decamped with jewellery weighing about 25 gm. Rangaraj’s family members were away at a temple, the police said.

Protest

Residents of Vaiyapuri Nagar in Kurumbapalayam staged a protest against a private college’s move to fence off a “water channel.”

The residents said that they had been protesting for quite sometime against the institution and had to take to the streets on Tuesday, as the college attempted to fence off the area as well.