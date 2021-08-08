Landslide in Thane; no casualty, 6 houses damaged

Residents have been shifted to a school as a precautionary measure

At least six houses were damaged after a landslide in Kalwa area in Maharashtra on August 8, but no one was injured, a civic official said.

The landslide took place in the Indira Nagar locality following which huge stones rolled down a hillock in the area, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

Local firemen and a team of the RDMC rushed to the spot.

As a precautionary measure, residents of 20 to 25 houses in the area were shifted to a civic school in Gholai Nagar, the official said.