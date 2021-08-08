Cities

Landslide in Thane; no casualty, 6 houses damaged

At least six houses were damaged after a landslide in Kalwa area in Maharashtra on August 8, but no one was injured, a civic official said.

The landslide took place in the Indira Nagar locality following which huge stones rolled down a hillock in the area, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

Local firemen and a team of the RDMC rushed to the spot.

As a precautionary measure, residents of 20 to 25 houses in the area were shifted to a civic school in Gholai Nagar, the official said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 8, 2021 9:26:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/landslide-in-thane-no-casualty-6-houses-damaged/article35796289.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY