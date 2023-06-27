Zonta gets contract extended in last minute drama at Kozhikode Corporation Council meeting

June 27, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation Council meeting on Tuesday ended on a dramatic note as the ruling front and the Opposition debated for almost 10 minutes whether the meeting should be extended and ultimately passed around 13 items on the agenda without discussion so as to end the meeting by 6 p.m.

Incidentally, the 13 items included some of the major decisions to be taken by the council that warranted proper discussion but were passed in a hurry in what seemed to be an avoidance tactic.

Thus Zonta Infratech, the controversial company that has been handling biomining and capping at Njeliyanparamba, now has its term extended for the sixth time with no mention of the time period. Also, the Corporation decided, without discussion, to re-tender works for the sewage treatment plants (STP) at Avikkal Thodu and Kothi, a project which has been the reason for several tense situations in the council in the past.

The issue began with the 154th item on the agenda that involved extending the Corporation’s contract with Zonta Infratech. The item was brought up for discussion towards the end of the meeting, and the Opposition felt that it should be postponed along with the items that followed it, so that the council would have more time to discuss it.

BJP councillor Navya Haridas and Congress’ K.C. Shobhita pointed out that the council needed to meet more than once a month so as to conduct proper discussions. However, Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahammed who chaired the meeting deemed a postponement unnecessary and with the support of the ruling front passed the remaining items on the agenda in two minutes.

The meeting also decided to revise the estimate for the STP project at Government Medical College, Kozhikode, and to carry out work at the Lions Park in the city under AMRUT 2.0. and set aside ₹7.5 crore for it.

Meanwhile, the UDF council party of the Corporation formally expressed dissent over passing of all the items on the agenda from 154 to 167.