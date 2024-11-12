Zonal arts festivals in Calicut varsity in January

Zonal-level arts festivals for college students in the University of Calicut will be held between January 10 and 25. The affiliated colleges in the university have been divided into five zones. The inter-zone arts festival will be organised between February 5 and 15.

According to sources, this was decided at a meeting between representatives of the university union, the vice-chancellor, and the controller of exams, on Tuesday. Many students had missed a chance to get grace marks because the inter-zone arts fest could not be held last year.

