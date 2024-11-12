 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Zonal arts festivals in Calicut varsity in January

Published - November 12, 2024 08:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Zonal-level arts festivals for college students in the University of Calicut will be held between January 10 and 25. The affiliated colleges in the university have been divided into five zones. The inter-zone arts festival will be organised between February 5 and 15.

According to sources, this was decided at a meeting between representatives of the university union, the vice-chancellor, and the controller of exams, on Tuesday. Many students had missed a chance to get grace marks because the inter-zone arts fest could not be held last year.

Published - November 12, 2024 08:23 pm IST

Related Topics

Kozhikode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.