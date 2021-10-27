‘Znehazandram’ award presented

Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip presenting the Znehazandram Excellence Award to Elizabeth S. Mathew.

KOZHIKODE

27 October 2021 22:45 IST

Honour for display of inspirational talent despite odds

Cherupuzha native Elizabeth S. Mathew was presented with the maiden Znehazandram Excellence Award instituted by the Kozhikode-based Zmart Foundation for inspiring personalities. Ms. Mathew was chosen for the honour comprising a purse of ₹50,000 and memento considering her inspirational musical talent despite her continuing struggle to overcome the neurological disorder Tourette syndrome.

Mayor Beena Philip presented the award to the winner recently. The event also witnessed the launch of Zmart Foundation’s cancer care membership for 35 selected beneficiaries for treatment aid. T. Siddique, MLA, handed over the memberships. MVR Cancer Centre and Calicut City Service Cooperative Bank teamed up with the initiative, which was realised with the sponsorship of Puthumana Veettil family from Puthuppally.

ENT specialist from the Kozhikode Medical College, Beena Oommen, chaired the event. Dr. Oommen said the award was sponsored by a parent, Karikkottu George Oommen, in the name of his daughter Sandra Mary George. “It is the eighth such project of Zmart Foundation, which will be an annual exercise to honour individuals leading an inspirational life by overcoming hardships,” she said.

Advertising

Advertising