Zika virus infection confirmed in Kerala; patient cured

A case of Zika virus infection has been confirmed in a 29-year-old woman from Chevayur in Kerala on Friday.

The woman, a permanent resident of Bengaluru, had developed fever and stomach ache earlier this month and had sought medical help in Bengaluru. However, since the symptoms did not subside, she came to her home at Chevayur on November 15 and sought treatment at a private hospital here. As the doctors here suspected Zika, the samples were sent to the Virology Institutes in Pune and Alappuzha. The results confirmed Zika infection.

However, the patient has been cured of the infection and is recuperating at home. None of her family members have shown any signs of infection and hence, there was no need to panic, Health department sources said. The source of her infection is yet to be determined.

As she had attended a funeral in Wayanad on October 30 before she went back to Bengaluru, she may have contracted the disease either from Wayanad or Bengaluru.