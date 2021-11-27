Zika virus: Health Department urges caution

KOZHIKODE

27 November 2021 01:42 IST

Survey conducted at 652 houses at Chevayur in Kozhikode

Source-level mosquito eradication measures have been intensified in Kozhikode after a case of Zika virus infection was reported from Chevayur in the district.

Though the patient has been cured and no other family members have shown any symptoms, the District Medical Officer has called upon the public to maintain caution.

The Health Department conducted a survey of 652 houses in the region where the infection was reported to study the concentration of mosquitoes. The study done by the Zonal Entomology Unit and the District Insect Control Unit detected the presence of mosquitoes of the Aedes Albopictus variety there. Mosquito mitigation steps such as fogging have been undertaken in the region. Repeated awareness programmes are also being organised to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

Advertising

Advertising

Zika virus is spread by mosquitoes of the Aedes variety. They breed in stagnant water and bite during daytime. Besides fever, rashes, headache, joint pain, and red eyes are the symptoms of Zika infection. If pregnant women are infected, babies may be born with deformations.

The public have been urged to seek medical help immediately if any of the symptoms is detected. Besides, they shall take steps to avoid mosquito bites. Keeping the premises clean and eliminating sources of mosquitoes and observing dry days once a week have been advised.