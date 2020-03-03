Kozhikode

Zero Discrimination Day observed

More than 25,000 students of Jamia Markaz across the campuses in the State organised a mass assembly in connection with the UNAIDS Zero Discrimination Day on March 1.

Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar, the Chancellor of Markaz, who addressed the gathering, emphasized the need for unity of the people of India representing different cultures and religions.

The Zero Discrimination Day is aimed at creating a global movement of solidarity to end all forms of discrimination. This year, the UNAIDS is challenging the discrimination faced by women and girls in all their diversity in order to raise awareness and mobilise action to promote equality and empowerment for women and girls.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2020 12:42:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/zero-discrimination-day-observed/article30966833.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY