Zero Discrimination Day observed

More than 25,000 students of Jamia Markaz across the campuses in the State organised a mass assembly in connection with the UNAIDS Zero Discrimination Day on March 1.

Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar, the Chancellor of Markaz, who addressed the gathering, emphasized the need for unity of the people of India representing different cultures and religions.

The Zero Discrimination Day is aimed at creating a global movement of solidarity to end all forms of discrimination. This year, the UNAIDS is challenging the discrimination faced by women and girls in all their diversity in order to raise awareness and mobilise action to promote equality and empowerment for women and girls.