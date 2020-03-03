Zero Discrimination Day observed

More than 25,000 students of Jamia Markaz across the campuses in the State organised a mass assembly in connection with the UNAIDS Zero Discrimination Day on March 1.
Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar, the Chancellor of Markaz, who addressed the gathering, emphasized the need for unity of the people of India representing different cultures and religions.
The Zero Discrimination Day is aimed at creating a global movement of solidarity to end all forms of discrimination. This year, the UNAIDS is challenging the discrimination faced by women and girls in all their diversity in order to raise awareness and mobilise action to promote equality and empowerment for women and girls.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.