Yusuf Ali to open new chamber office in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

22 December 2021 21:11 IST

Chamber Bhavan, the new office complex of the Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will be opened on December 24 by industrialist M.A.Yusuf Ali at 4 p.m.

Chamber president Zubair Kolakkadan told reporters here on Wednesday that the new building on St.Vincent Colony in Ashokapuram consists of the a board room and M.L.Gupta Memorial Hall besides the chamber’s office.

“The chamber plans to develop Kozhikode as a hub of entrepreneurship. The chamber’s entrepreneurship development programmes and start-up programmes will be coordinated through the Chamber Bhavan”, Mr .Kolakkadan said.

Advertising

Advertising

Rafi P. Devassy, president-elect of the chamber, said that the chamber would play the role of a hand-holding agency for new entrepreneurs by passing them information regarding the government schemes and liaisoning between them and the government.

“More than 50% of the educated youngsters of Kerala wish to be entrepreneurs. But we do not have enough facilities to give them the right guidelines. The chamber wishes to take up that role”, Rajesh Kunhappan, honorary secretary, said.