Youths stage protest against ‘fake PhD’ holders

An action committee of youths recently formed to fight against fake PhD degrees stormed the venue of a school reopening ceremony at Koyilandy on Thursday alleging that the event was supervised by an officer holding PhD from a fictitious university.

Expressing their protest over the official’s presence at the venue, they circulated notices among the parents in the area.

Kerala Students’ Union activists also took out a similar protest to the district-level school reopening ceremony at Naduvannur, alleging that the PhD degree secured by a senior officer in the education department was conferred by an unrecognised university.

The protesters claimed that such PhD holders were taking undue advantage in society.

