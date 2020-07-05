Kozhikode

Youth’s body recovered

Fire and Rescue Services squad with the support of community rescue volunteers on Sunday recovered the body of a 22-year-old youth who went missing in the Iruvazhinji river. The police identified the victim as James, son of Shenoy, hailing from Nellippoyil. It was on Friday that the youth went missing in the river following a flash flood. He met with the accident while bathing in the river.

