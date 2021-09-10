Kozhikode

Youths arrested in gang rape case

Staff Reporter Kozhikode 10 September 2021 19:18 IST
Updated: 10 September 2021 19:19 IST

The Kozhikode city police on Friday arrested two youths in connection with a gang rape case. The suspects – Ajnas (35), and Fahad (35) of Atholi were nabbed following a complaint filed by a 32-year-old Kollam native.

According to police, the woman was lured by the two using a social networking application. The incident took place on Wednesday, they said.

Both the suspects were reportedly inviting the woman to the city to meet in person. There were four persons who allegedly raped the woman. Search was intensified for the other two, the police said.

